Drop in food grain cultivation: Farmers call for protest in Chennai on August 15

"The DMK government has not allotted any funds for maintenance of water bodies in areas irrigated by Vaigai and Thamirabarani river water in the past two years.

05th August 2023

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Claiming that the state government's failure to address issues of farmers may lead to a major drop in food grain cultivation this year, farmers' leader P R Pandian said they would stage a massive protest in Chennai on August 15.

Addressing reporters after the Tamil Nadu Farmers' Association state-level executive meeting in Madurai on Friday, he said, "The government has done nothing to fulfill the promises made during election campaigns. No effort has been taken to hike the MSP of paddy to Rs 3,000 or sugarcane to Rs 4,000. Also, the assurance to establish an agricultural university in Madurai has been forgotten."

"The DMK government has not allotted any funds for maintenance of water bodies in areas irrigated by Vaigai and Thamirabarani river water in the past two years. Consequently, the storage levels at all dams have dipped, and yet Chief Minister MK Stalin has not conducted any review meeting or inspection over the issue. This may lead to a major drop in food grain cultivation this year. The government is also doing nothing about Karnataka's plans to construct the Mekedatu Dam," he added.

