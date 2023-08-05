Home States Tamil Nadu

Next INDIA meet in August end: Congress

In his keynote address, DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson highlighted that the Hindu-Muslim debate is a false narrative and distraction.

Published: 05th August 2023 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Congress symbol, congress logo, congress flag, congress

Congress party office used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  THE opposition alliance INDIA’s next meeting is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on August 30 or September 1, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said. He was speaking at “INDIA for Democracy” conclave organised by the DMK’s IT wing in New Delhi on Thursday.

“It is time to move away from politics based on polarisation and showmanship. Focus should be on building a common and constructive platform to not only safeguard Indian democracy but also strengthen its foundations, which have weakened,” Ramesh said.

Former secretary-general of Lok Sabha PD Thankappal Achary spoke about the role of governor in the Indian Constitution, while School of Culture and Creative Expressions associate professor Rajan Kurari Krishnan spoke on ‘Federalism - the doorway to social justice’.

In his keynote address, DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson highlighted that the Hindu-Muslim debate is a false narrative and distraction. “We have to address pressing issues such as food inflation, unemployment, poverty, women’s security, Chinese incursion in the northeast, Pulwama security failure, foreign policy challenges, declining rupee, fuel inflation and deteriorating education standards in higher educational institutions. These are real issues and should be the primary focus instead of getting swayed by religious fervour whipped up by the BJP,” Wilson said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INDIA Congress DMK
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp