Next INDIA meet in August end: Congress

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE opposition alliance INDIA’s next meeting is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on August 30 or September 1, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said. He was speaking at “INDIA for Democracy” conclave organised by the DMK’s IT wing in New Delhi on Thursday.

“It is time to move away from politics based on polarisation and showmanship. Focus should be on building a common and constructive platform to not only safeguard Indian democracy but also strengthen its foundations, which have weakened,” Ramesh said.

Former secretary-general of Lok Sabha PD Thankappal Achary spoke about the role of governor in the Indian Constitution, while School of Culture and Creative Expressions associate professor Rajan Kurari Krishnan spoke on ‘Federalism - the doorway to social justice’.

In his keynote address, DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson highlighted that the Hindu-Muslim debate is a false narrative and distraction. “We have to address pressing issues such as food inflation, unemployment, poverty, women’s security, Chinese incursion in the northeast, Pulwama security failure, foreign policy challenges, declining rupee, fuel inflation and deteriorating education standards in higher educational institutions. These are real issues and should be the primary focus instead of getting swayed by religious fervour whipped up by the BJP,” Wilson said.

CHENNAI: THE opposition alliance INDIA’s next meeting is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on August 30 or September 1, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said. He was speaking at “INDIA for Democracy” conclave organised by the DMK’s IT wing in New Delhi on Thursday. “It is time to move away from politics based on polarisation and showmanship. Focus should be on building a common and constructive platform to not only safeguard Indian democracy but also strengthen its foundations, which have weakened,” Ramesh said. Former secretary-general of Lok Sabha PD Thankappal Achary spoke about the role of governor in the Indian Constitution, while School of Culture and Creative Expressions associate professor Rajan Kurari Krishnan spoke on ‘Federalism - the doorway to social justice’.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In his keynote address, DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson highlighted that the Hindu-Muslim debate is a false narrative and distraction. “We have to address pressing issues such as food inflation, unemployment, poverty, women’s security, Chinese incursion in the northeast, Pulwama security failure, foreign policy challenges, declining rupee, fuel inflation and deteriorating education standards in higher educational institutions. These are real issues and should be the primary focus instead of getting swayed by religious fervour whipped up by the BJP,” Wilson said.