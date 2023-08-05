Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry government grants 33% quota for women in fire, rescue services

Kumar said that this form of horizontal reservation was the first of its kind in south India. Of the total 58 posts of fire persons, 19 posts have been reserved for women.

Published: 05th August 2023 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Fire safety, Schools fire

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:   In a breakthrough, the Puducherry government has granted 33% reservation for women in fire services. Announcing the same at a press conference on Friday, Minister A K Sai J Saravana Kumar, who holds the portfolio for fire department among others, added that the recruitment will fill 75 posts lying vacant for the last 20 years.

Kumar said that this form of horizontal reservation was the first of its kind in south India. Of the total 58 posts of fire persons, 19 posts have been reserved for women. Two out of five posts of fire officer have also been allotted for the group. The minister added that another 12 posts of drivers will also be filled by direct recruitment and notification for the same has been issued. To further strengthen the department, Kumar noted, vehicles and equipment worth `10 crore are being procured and tenders for the same are being floated.

As the head of the civil supplies department, Kumar responded to a query and said that 44,000 new red ration cards have been issued in the UT, while 2,000 cards were cancelled in Yanam region, following complaint from Yanam MLA Golapalli Srinivas Ashok of ineligible families availing the benefits. Kumar also disclosed that among those whose cards were cancelled, included government employees in Puducherry, but did not reveal the exact number.

Additionally, the minister for rural development assured 100 days of employment for workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNERAGA), by the end of the financial year. Lastly, Kumar said that the Jain community has been included in the list of minorities in Puducherry, and is now entitled to reservation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry government MNERAGA
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp