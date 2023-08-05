Senate members of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University demand increased grant for professors' salary

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Senate members of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) passed a resolution on Friday demanding the state government increase the grant amount for salaries of varsity professors. The senate also decided to send a committee to meet the higher officials, including the finance secretary of the state government to press their demand.



Speaking at the 44th senate meeting of MSU, led by vice-chancellor N Chandrasekar, a member, S Nagarajan, criticised the state government stating that it is gradually destroying state-run universities.



"The MSU needs about Rs 5 crore quarterly to pay salary to over 75 professors and pension to the retired staff. However, the state government is providing a quarterly fund of not more than Rs 93 lakh. Hence, the university is depending on the examination fee of the students and charges from the affiliated colleges to provide salaries to its staff. Even as private universities are emerging in the country, the state government should not let down its own universities. The government pays salaries properly to its professors of aided colleges, but not to those of its own universities," said Nagarajan.



Another member J Vijaya Xavier Parthiban demanded that the affiliated colleges of MSU should follow the UGC directions of uploading all details such as faculty list, fee structure, grants received, admission norms and procedure, selection list with rank, and names to ensure transparency in higher education.



The vice-chancellor said a communication has already been sent to the colleges in this connection. Senate member A Hamil demanded reconstitution of the Board of Studies stating that their tenure has expired.



Addressing the senate, Chandrasekar said the Indian higher education system has been facing several challenges, including a shortage of quality faculties and inadequate funding for research and development.



"Many universities and colleges in India face infrastructure and resource constraints, which limit their ability to provide high-quality education experience to its students. In recent years, the Indian government and UGC have taken several steps to address these challenges, including increased funding for research and development. Despite these efforts, the quality of higher education in the country remains a concern for many, and there is still much work to be done to ensure that all students have access to a high-quality education experience," he added.

