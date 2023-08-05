Home States Tamil Nadu

Site near Thanjavur's Membalam zeroed in for Grand Chola Museum

Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Finance and in-charge of the Archaeology Department (second from right) on Friday inspecting the site where the Grand Chola Museum is to be located. Express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR:  The site proposed near Membalam, which is also nearby the 11th century Chola edifice of Peruvudayar (Big) temple, has been zeroed in for establishing the ‘Grand Chola Museum’ that was announced in the state Assembly Budget, said Minister for Finance Thangam Thennarasu, who also holds charge of the archaeology department.. Addressing media persons after inspecting the site on Friday evening, the minister said already the secretary of the tourism department along with the district collector proposed the location as suitable for the museum. Following today’s inspection, the site has been chosen for the museum, he added.

As the site is situated near Big Temple, those visiting it can access the museum too, he said, adding that work on it will commence after getting final approval from the chief minister. The museum will have exhibits, among others things, on the Cholas war victories, their contribution to the temple construction, and art heritage, the minister also said.

Meanwhile, in Ariyalur, the minister said a world-class museum would be set up at Gangaikonda Cholapuram to display the glory of the Cholas. Thennarasu, along with Transport Minister SS Sivasankar, inspected the sites short-listed for the museum. Emperor Rajendra Chola’s palace was found at Maligaimedu around 4km away from the Brihadeeswarar temple at Gangaikonda Cholapuram, and excavations entered the third phase in April 2023.

“Two locations have been identified. In this, the first site is near the temple and the second site at Kuruvalapparkovil near the excavation site. We will decide which of the two locations is better suited to attract visitors. Considering the importance of this project, steps will be taken to complete works soon,” Thennarasu said.

(With inputs from Ariyalur)

