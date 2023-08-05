Stench from open drain plagues Vellore's new bus stand, locals rue

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Passengers, including Vellore residents, who have been visiting the New Bus Stand have had to pinch their noses for the past one and a half months due to the stench emanating from sewage overflow. Locals have demanded a solution to the distressing situation.



The New Bus Stand is a haven for both city and long-distance buses, and witnesses a daily footfall of over 3,000 passengers. Situated near the Vellore-Katpadi road, the area also an auto stand. A circular drainage system carries waste water from the city to an underground canal. The uncovered sewage, however, has proved detrimental to the environment and spread foul smell. An auto driver said, "The strong stench and the mosquitoes are becoming a big issue. Many people at the bus stand pinch their noses."



The land, which is experiencing the drainage issue, is owned privately and previously had a tea shop. The shop was torn down a few months ago, leaving an empty space. But the drainage water has kept flowing out. A local shop owner said, "The heavy rain caused the sewage to overflow. They managed to stop it near Pachayappas earlier, but now the problem has returned."



The water going into the nearby canal is full of trash, exacerbating the foul smell in the area. Another commuter said, "The awful smell makes us feel nauseous. They need to fix this quickly." When contacted, Vellore Mayor Sujatha acknowledged the problem and said, "There's something blocking the drainage. We are working on removing that blockage as soon as possible."

