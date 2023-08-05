Tamil on display boards: Madras High Court asks state to file G.O. status

By Express News Service

MADURAI : The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought a status report from the state government on a contempt petition filed over non-compliance of an order passed by the court in 2017 to ensure proper implementation of a G.O, which mandates predominant display of name of all shops and establishments in Tamil.

A bench comprising justices MS Ramesh and GR Swaminathan wanted the status report to indicate the action taken by the government against the violators who did not comply with the G.O.

The G.O, passed on October 14, 1982, pertained to the display of name boards of the government and private establishments in 5:3:2 ratio in Tamil, followed by English and other languages. Though the government had informed the court that all government institutions followed the rule, the court said the rule also applies to private establishments and therefore, the object of the G.O. has not been scrupulously followed.

The judges pointed out the government has not filed a status report despite earlier directions. Since the government counsel sought more time, the judges directed the government to file a detailed report and adjourned the case for a month.

