TN farmers fear GSI survey in Cumbum valley to exploit lithium

Periyar Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association Coordinator S Anvar Balasingam told TNIE that GSI has been continuously digging boreholes in search of minerals.

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

THENI:  A survey being carried out by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) in Cumbum valley to find mineral deposits has triggered apprehensions among the farmers whether the region would be exploited for resources, which would affect their livelihood. They are planning to stage protests in the coming days urging the union and state governments to stop the process.  

Periyar Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association Coordinator S Anvar Balasingam told TNIE that GSI has been continuously digging boreholes in search of minerals. "Cumbum valley is a fertile land and shelters a variety of biological species, located near Western ghats. The centre's proposal to establish an India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO) Centre in Theni was shelved after a long legal battle and protests," he said, adding that they suspect the GSI would carry out mining to extract lithium in the future.

"In order to extract lithium, the land should be dug up to 2,000 feet from the earth's surface. It would lead to destruction of agriculture in the area, where the famed paneer grapes are grown. Members of various farmer associations will stage protests until GSI stops its activity," added Balasingam.

Cumbum Valley Farmers Association President KM Abbas said the GSI was "planning to convert the fertile land into a desert". "So far, GSI has dug boreholes with a depth of 1,200 to 1,800 feet at 16 places. Nearly 2,000 mineral samples have been sent to their research institutes located in various parts of the country. The area that GSI has chosen is the only place which got decent rain in the past five years. UNESCO has designated the Western Ghats as a world heritage site and Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve is located here. Such activities should not be conducted," he stated.

Pointing out that agricultural activities are being done in around 1.25 lakh acre, a farmer R Kannan said if the survey is not stopped immediately, they would approach the court.

In response, Department of Geology and Mines Assistant Director T Vinothkumar said the survey is being carried out only for mapping the minerals, and not for mining. The director of geology and mines department approved the survey for mapping, following which the district administration ratified the project. Our main aim is to find out the types of rocks, minerals and resources in the area," he said, adding that the six month project started in April.

GSI Geologist Vellaithurai, project in-charge, said the survey is being carried out under the National Mineral Policy and Development Project, which aims to identify the mineral deposits in the region. "So far, 20 boreholes have been dug at 16 places in patta lands of residents in Cumbum valley and foothills with the owners' permission. The maximum depth of boreholes are at 60 metres. We will finish the survey in two months and hand over the land parcels by covering the boreholes," he stated.

