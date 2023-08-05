Tamil Nadu government transfers 27 IPS officers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Home Department has transferred and posted 27 senior IPS officers in the state. As per the order, Madurai and Trichy city get new police commissioners. J Loganathan, Additional CoP, Headquarters, Chennai has been posted as the new Police Commissioner of Madurai City while N Kamini, IGP, Civil Supplies CID (CS-CID), Chennai has been posted as the new Police Commissioner of Trichy City.

K Vannia Perumal, DGP, Vigilance, TANGEDCO, Chennai has been made the DGP of CS-CID by upgrading the post of IGP. B Bala Naga Devi, ADGP, Administration, Chennai has been made the ADGP of Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Chennai. N Z Asiammal, IGP, EOW, Chennai has been made the IGP of Headquarters, Chennai. Some of the other transfers are:

