Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government transfers 27 IPS officers

K Vannia Perumal, DGP, Vigilance, TANGEDCO, Chennai has been made the DGP of CS-CID by upgrading the post of IGP. B Bala Naga Devi,

Published: 05th August 2023 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Tamil Nadu Home Department has transferred and posted 27 senior IPS officers in the state. As per the order, Madurai and Trichy city get new police commissioners. J Loganathan, Additional CoP, Headquarters, Chennai has been posted as the new Police Commissioner of Madurai City while N Kamini, IGP, Civil Supplies CID (CS-CID), Chennai has been posted as the new Police Commissioner of Trichy City. 

K Vannia Perumal, DGP, Vigilance, TANGEDCO, Chennai has been made the DGP of CS-CID by upgrading the post of IGP. B Bala Naga Devi, ADGP, Administration, Chennai has been made the ADGP of Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Chennai. N Z Asiammal, IGP, EOW, Chennai has been made the IGP of Headquarters, Chennai. Some of the other transfers are:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police officers Transfer of police officers
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp