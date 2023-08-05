TN woman dies in bid to save grandson from electrocution 

Gautham Selvarajan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old woman died while trying to save her 13-year-old grandson from being electrocuted at Thirukazhukundram in Chengalpattu district on Friday morning.

The incident occurred when the woman along with her grandson went to fetch water from a public tap near their house. As they were filling the pot, an overhead electric cable suddenly snapped and fell on the grandson. The woman saved the boy by pushing him away from the spot but the cable landed on her and she died on the spot. The boy is out of danger, police said. According to Tangedco officials, a tree fall had damaged the line a few days ago and the cable may have snapped because of birds perching on it.

Sulochana

The Thirukazhukundram police said Sulochana was living with her son Kumar in Ambedkar Nagar in Thirukazhukundram. Kumar’s son Sabarivasan was a Class VIII student at a neighbourhood school. Around 7 am on Friday, Sulochana, along with Sabarivasan, went to fetch water from the common street tap near their house.

As they were waiting for the vessel to fill, an overhead power line allegedly snapped and fell on Sabarivasan. A police officer said, “Sulochana pushed away her grandson from the spot, but the cable landed on her feet, got entangled and immobilised her. A few moments later, Sulochana collapsed to the ground.” Hearing the commotion, a few neighbours rushed to their help. They informed the EB department and power was switched off.

‘Overhead power line was damaged as tree fell on it’

Sulocha na and Sabarivasan were taken to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared Sulochana dead on arrival. Sabaraivasan was sent to Chengalpattu GH for further treatment, police said.

“Sabarivasan is stable and he is out of danger. He sustained only minor injuries,” a police officer said. Sulocahana’s body was sent for postmortem. Police have registered a case and a probe is on. Police said residents had complained to the EB department about the low-hanging electric cables but no action was taken.

According to a Tangedco official, the overhead power line was damaged a few days ago after a tree fell on it. They were about to replace it. And at the time of the incident, a bird perched on the line causing it to snap and fall on the boy, the official said. A senior official told TNIE, “We will pay a compensation of `5 lakh to the family of the victim. A complaint has been lodged with the police, and a report has been sent to Tangedco board office. We will decide on suspending the junior engineer (JE) of the locality based on the inquiry.”

