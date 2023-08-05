Home States Tamil Nadu

Two injured in Pudukai cracker unit fire die

Two of the five people admitted to the Pudukkottai Medical College and Hospital after a fire outbreak at a cracker manufacturing unit succumbed to their injuries on Friday.

By Express News Service

Thirumalai and Veeramuthu, along with three others, had sustained severe burn injuries on Sunday after fire broke out at the small-scale cracker unit in Poongudi village under the Vellanur police limits. On Friday, they died without responding to treatment, and the condition of the other three continue to be critical, said hospital sources.

The unit produced country crackers used for village festivals, auspicious occasions and funerals. Of the two units, one was completely gutted in the fire. While the fire is believed to been caused by low-lying electric cables behind the unit, an investigation is still on, said sources from the fire department.

