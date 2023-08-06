All primary schools in Tamil Nadu to serve breakfast starting August 25

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme will be expanded to all primary schools in the state from August 25. Officials of the social welfare department have been directed to make preparations for the launch at Thirukuvalai in Nagapattinam district.

The state government, in its recent budget, had announced that the scheme will be expanded to all schools as it has positively impacted attendance and performance of children. At present, the scheme is being implemented in 1,978 schools. Once expanded, it will benefit a total of 15,75,900 students studying from Classes 1 to 5 in 31,008 schools across the state this year. Around Rs 12.71 will be spent on each child every day under the scheme being implemented at a cost of Rs 404 crore.

A senior official from social welfare department said all preparations to expand the scheme have been done. “Identification of self-help groups through Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation and training programmes for them have been conducted. We have supplied utensils, and the kitchens are now ready. We are preparing for the inauguration ceremony at Nagapattinam. We are waiting for confirmation from the chief minister’s office,” the official said.

While the deputy block development officer (noon meal scheme) had already been involved in monitoring of the scheme, the rural development department has now issued a government order that block development officer and personal assistant to the collector (noon meal) will also be involved in implementation of the scheme.

Under the scheme, each student will receive 150-200 grams of food with 100 ml of sambar and vegetables. Locally available millets have to be included in the menu at least twice a week. The breakfast will be served to students from 8 am to 8:50 am.

