Home States Tamil Nadu

All primary schools in Tamil Nadu to serve breakfast starting August 25

It will benefit a total of 15,75,900 students of Classes 1 to 5 in 31,008 schools across TN

Published: 06th August 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

The Chief Minister's breakfast scheme for government primary school children is being implemented at a cost of 404 crore rupees. (Photo | K k Sundar)

The Chief Minister's breakfast scheme for government primary school children is being implemented at a cost of 404 crore rupees. (Photo | K K Sundar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme will be expanded to all primary schools in the state from August 25. Officials of the social welfare department have been directed to make preparations for the launch at Thirukuvalai in Nagapattinam district.

The state government, in its recent budget, had announced that the scheme will be expanded to all schools as it has positively impacted attendance and performance of children. At present, the scheme is being implemented in 1,978 schools. Once expanded, it will benefit a total of 15,75,900 students studying from Classes 1 to 5 in 31,008 schools across the state this year. Around Rs 12.71 will be spent on each child every day under the scheme being implemented at a cost of Rs 404 crore.

A senior official from social welfare department said all preparations to expand the scheme have been done. “Identification of self-help groups through Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation and training programmes for them have been conducted. We have supplied utensils, and the kitchens are now ready. We are preparing for the inauguration ceremony at Nagapattinam. We are waiting for confirmation from the chief minister’s office,” the official said.

While the deputy block development officer (noon meal scheme) had already been involved in monitoring of the scheme, the rural development department has now issued a government order that block development officer and personal assistant to the collector (noon meal) will also be involved in implementation of the scheme.

Under the scheme, each student will receive 150-200 grams of food with 100 ml of sambar and vegetables. Locally available millets have to be included in the menu at least twice a week. The breakfast will be served to students from 8 am to 8:50 am.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme Tamil Nadu primary schools
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp