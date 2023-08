By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) razed 17 illegally built houses around a waterbody in Singanallur on Saturday. The civic body has been demolishing encroachments across the city. The action was taken after a complaint was filed with CCMC Commissioner M Prathap about houses built on Neelikonampalayam stream, passing through the Kuttinayar layout. A notice was issued to all concerned persons three months ago but they failed to remove the illegal structures. In view of this, CCMC East Zone Assistant Town Planning Officer (ATPO) S Babu and others began a drive to demolish 17 houses. Officials said the Neelikonampalayam stream is 15 feet wide and several miscreants occupied it, constructed houses and planted trees around the waterbody.