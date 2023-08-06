Farmers, EPS slam TN govt for delay in getting Cauvery water

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Farmers' unions, political analysts and leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami have criticised the DMK government and Chief Minister MK Stalin for the delay in getting sufficient Cauvery water to delta districts even as farmers are struggling to save the standing crops in many areas, particularly tail-end areas of the delta.

Criticising the chief minister, Palaniswami said, "Stalin should meet his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah to ensure the release of Cauvery water due (86.830 tmcft) to Tamil Nadu immediately to save kuruvai crops.

If the chief minister fails to do this, the AIADMK will stage intense protests along with farmer. It is the duty of Stalin to condemn the Congress government in Karnataka for failing to honour the directives of the Supreme Court and CWMA on releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu."

PR Pandian, president of the coordination committee of all farmers associations of Tamil Nadu, said the government should have sought an emergency meeting of CWMA to discuss distress-sharing formula and sought directions to Karnataka to release Cauvery water at the earliest.

"But requesting the Prime Minister to direct the CWMA to ask Karnataka release water shows that the DMK government is in a hapless situation. There is no transparent information from Tamil Nadu government on steps taken by the CWMA to release water. The government can move the apex court only by finding fault with the CWMA," Pandian said.

Political analyst Tharasu Shyam said Tamil Nadu should take steps to get an urgent direction from the Supreme Court for the release of water and there are precedents for this even before the formation of CWMA. Perhaps, the government may make that move after the forthcoming meeting of CWMA on August 11.

"Writing to the PM is for shifting the blame for the non-release of Cauvery water," Shyam said and added that the Mettur dam could have been opened three weeks later instead of June 12 so that farmers started their sowing and other preliminary works a little later. Had it been done, the withering of standing crops would not have occurred.

Shyam also disagreed with Palaniswami's suggestion on Stalin holding talks with his Karnataka counterpart. "Since the Cauvery dispute has come to a finality, resuming talks will push the entire dispute back to square one. Now, the only way out is to move the Supreme Court after the CWMA meeting," he added.

Jeevakumar, advocate and farmers' rights activist said writing to the PM would be of no use since CWMA is an autonomous body. The state government should have moved the apex court by this time so that it could attend the forthcoming meeting of CWMA with a directive from the apex court since Karnataka has been violating the court's orders. Besides, the DMK government is lethargic on Mekedatu issue, he charged.

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam general secretary Sami Natarajan said since the Mettur dam was opened for irrigation on June 12, farmers, with all confidence, started works for Kuruvai crop on around 4.5 lakh acres. At this stage, CWMA should give a strict directive to Karnataka to release water. If the authority fails in its duty, then Tamil Nadu government has no other option but to move the SC.

CHENNAI: Farmers' unions, political analysts and leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami have criticised the DMK government and Chief Minister MK Stalin for the delay in getting sufficient Cauvery water to delta districts even as farmers are struggling to save the standing crops in many areas, particularly tail-end areas of the delta. Criticising the chief minister, Palaniswami said, "Stalin should meet his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah to ensure the release of Cauvery water due (86.830 tmcft) to Tamil Nadu immediately to save kuruvai crops. If the chief minister fails to do this, the AIADMK will stage intense protests along with farmer. It is the duty of Stalin to condemn the Congress government in Karnataka for failing to honour the directives of the Supreme Court and CWMA on releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu." googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); PR Pandian, president of the coordination committee of all farmers associations of Tamil Nadu, said the government should have sought an emergency meeting of CWMA to discuss distress-sharing formula and sought directions to Karnataka to release Cauvery water at the earliest. "But requesting the Prime Minister to direct the CWMA to ask Karnataka release water shows that the DMK government is in a hapless situation. There is no transparent information from Tamil Nadu government on steps taken by the CWMA to release water. The government can move the apex court only by finding fault with the CWMA," Pandian said. Political analyst Tharasu Shyam said Tamil Nadu should take steps to get an urgent direction from the Supreme Court for the release of water and there are precedents for this even before the formation of CWMA. Perhaps, the government may make that move after the forthcoming meeting of CWMA on August 11. "Writing to the PM is for shifting the blame for the non-release of Cauvery water," Shyam said and added that the Mettur dam could have been opened three weeks later instead of June 12 so that farmers started their sowing and other preliminary works a little later. Had it been done, the withering of standing crops would not have occurred. Shyam also disagreed with Palaniswami's suggestion on Stalin holding talks with his Karnataka counterpart. "Since the Cauvery dispute has come to a finality, resuming talks will push the entire dispute back to square one. Now, the only way out is to move the Supreme Court after the CWMA meeting," he added. Jeevakumar, advocate and farmers' rights activist said writing to the PM would be of no use since CWMA is an autonomous body. The state government should have moved the apex court by this time so that it could attend the forthcoming meeting of CWMA with a directive from the apex court since Karnataka has been violating the court's orders. Besides, the DMK government is lethargic on Mekedatu issue, he charged. Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam general secretary Sami Natarajan said since the Mettur dam was opened for irrigation on June 12, farmers, with all confidence, started works for Kuruvai crop on around 4.5 lakh acres. At this stage, CWMA should give a strict directive to Karnataka to release water. If the authority fails in its duty, then Tamil Nadu government has no other option but to move the SC.