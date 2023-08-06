Haven’t got PF benefits for 10 years: CCMC sanitation workers

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Temporary sanitation workers of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) alleged that the civic body contractors didn’t provide ESI and PF benefits to them for the last 10 years.

According to sources, around 4,000 temporary sanitary workers are involved in garbage collection and other solid waste management works. They have been demanding increased wages and a permanent job for a long time. Amid this, the government decided to outsource the garbage collection work to private players, enraging the workers.

Coimbatore sanitary workers labour union federation and demonstration committee co-ordinator N Panneerselvam told TNIE, “Of the daily wage of `648, around 12.5% must be deposited as PF and 2.5% as ESI benefits. The contractors hired by the civic body have not deposited this amount for the past few years. From the past two years, we have been demanding the government to keep the contractors in check.”

Recently, representatives of sanitary workers association met Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and CCMC Commissioner M Prathap who assured them of necessary action.However, Prathap said in a survey that it was found that only 20% of the sanitation workers are facing such issues.

“We are aware of the issues regarding PF and ESI of sanitary workers. Workers who joined from 2011-2021 under a single contractor are the ones who are facing issues. We need to also check the old tender conditions when they joined,” he said. “We have instructed the sanitary inspector to check how many workers are missing out on the benefits. We shall ensure that all the workers receive both amounts,” he added.

