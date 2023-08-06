Home States Tamil Nadu

Haven’t got PF benefits for 10 years: CCMC sanitation workers

The government decided to outsource the garbage collection work to private players, enraging the workers. Around 4,000 temporary sanitary workers are involved in garbage collection

Published: 06th August 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore Corporation

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Temporary sanitation workers of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) alleged that the civic body contractors didn’t provide ESI and PF benefits to them for the last 10 years.
According to sources, around 4,000 temporary sanitary workers are involved in garbage collection and other solid waste management works. They have been demanding increased wages and a permanent job for a long time. Amid this, the government decided to outsource the garbage collection work to private players, enraging the workers.

Coimbatore sanitary workers labour union federation and demonstration committee co-ordinator N Panneerselvam told TNIE, “Of the daily wage of `648, around 12.5% must be deposited as PF and 2.5% as ESI benefits. The contractors hired by the civic body have not deposited this amount for the past few years. From the past two years, we have been demanding the government to keep the contractors in check.”

Recently, representatives of sanitary workers association met Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and CCMC Commissioner M Prathap who assured them of necessary action.However, Prathap said in a survey that it was found that only 20% of the sanitation workers are facing such issues.  

“We are aware of the issues regarding PF and ESI of sanitary workers. Workers who joined from 2011-2021 under a single contractor are the ones who are facing issues. We need to also check the old tender conditions when they joined,” he said. “We have instructed the sanitary inspector to check how many workers are missing out on the benefits. We shall ensure that all the workers receive both amounts,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Corporation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp