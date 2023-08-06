It’s nation’s responsibility to protect elephants: President Droupadi Murmu

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: President Droupadi Murmu interacted with mahout Bomman and elephant caretaker Bellie at Theppakkadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Saturday evening. The president also fed sugarcane to the one of the camp elephants, ‘Bama,’ which was seen in the Oscar-winning documentary film, ‘The Elephant Whisperers.’

Appreciating mahouts and kavadis for their contribution in animal conservation, Murmu said, “It is a matter of pride that activities of the forest department got global recognition for its elephant care management through the documentary film.

As part of preserving our national heritage, it is our nation’s responsibility to protect elephants. I am happy the government is setting up a state-of-the-art elephant conservation centre and eco-complex at Theppakkadu elephant camp to make it a pioneer in Asian elephant conservation. Bellie and Bomman are taking care of orphaned elephants like their own children. After I had a discussion with the couple in Delhi, I wanted to meet you all and now I am here in Mudumalai,” Murmu said.

Tribal communities are playing an important role in preserving India’s cultural heritage. Therefore, it is very important to ensure their constitutional rights and provide them basic amenities, Murmu said. “I am happy to note that traditional knowledge and experience of people belonging to Bettakurumbar, Kattunayakar and Malasar tribal communities is being utilised to manage the Theppakadu Elephant Camp,” Murmu said. Speaking to reporters, Bellie and Bomman said they are happy meeting the President for a second time.

“We don’t have any hesitation to speak with her since she is also a tribal and we have not requested anything from her. I am happy that I got a government job. A few youths have been taking care of the elephants we were attending to earlier. We are are ready to maintain any number of calves that come to Theppakkadu,” the couple said

Vikram, one of the mahouts, said he will never forget the meeting with Murmu and that he explained to her his entire day’s work.The president arrived at a helipad in Masinagudi in an Army helicopter from Mysuru at 3.30 pm. From there, she reached Theppakkadu elephant camp on her official vehicle. After completing the programme, she again went to Masinagudi where she distributed chocolates to children and wished people who had gathered to see her.

Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary environment, climate change and forest department said that as per the President’s wish, a group of mahouts and kavadis would be sent to Delhi to meet Murmu again.

