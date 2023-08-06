Home States Tamil Nadu

Kids stay away as roof peels off at Krishnagiri ICDS

Published: 06th August 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 11:12 AM

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Damaged ceiling is keeping children away from Integrated Child Development Centre at Billanakuppam village. When TNIE visited the centre on Saturday, there were no children at the centre.“It is main centre, but people are not sending their children because plaster of the ceiling has fallen off many times. The building was constructed 20 years ago,” a staffer told TNIE.

Similarly, an ICDS centre for 20 children at Anchetti has a damaged roof. Fearing for safety, children are staying at a nearby centre for the past few months. When contacted, Krishnagiri ICDS project officer Jayanthi said they have sent a list of damaged buildings to the rural development agency, adding damaged buildings are being restored in a phased manner.

