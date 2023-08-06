Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Bench of Madras HC orders compensation to four persons for false implication by police

Four men were falsely implicated by police in a double murder case in Thoothukudi in 2013.

Published: 06th August 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representative purposes only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the state government to pay compensation to four men who were falsely implicated by police in a double murder case in Thoothukudi in 2013. While three of the men, who were in jail for 92 days, were awarded Rs 6.9 lakh each, the fourth man, who was imprisoned for 53 days was awarded Rs 3.97 lakh.

The order was passed by Justice GR Swaminathan on a batch of petitions filed by four persons - M Paramasivam, P Varatharajan, P Sudalaimuthu, and Yesudhasan of Mudivaithanendal village in Thoothukudi. The petitioners belonged to Scheduled Caste.

According to the petitioners, they had a land dispute with one Karuvelamuthu and the then-inspector of Nazareth police station Selvam had tried to settle the issue in favour of Karuvelamuthu by conducting 'Katta panchayath' (Kangaroo court). Since they did not accept the same, inspector Selvam falsely implicated them in the murder of a dominant caste man Antony Pandian and his driver in 2013 and also created a fake eyewitness to support the charges.

Due to this, they were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Though they were released on bail later, they were discharged from the case only on May 27, 2015 after the jurisdictional DSP found the truth, they added. Seeking compensation for the police torture and loss of liberty, they moved to the high court in 2015.

Hearing the petitions recently, Justice Swaminathan noted that the disciplinary action and criminal prosecution initiated against the inspector got abated after his demise. Regarding the matter of paying compensation, the judge opined that the petitioners were entitled to compensation. Noting that the Supreme Court, while dealing with a similar case which was registered in 2006, had calculated the quantum of compensation at Rs 5,000 per day, Justice Swaminathan observed that it would be justified if the compensation in the present case is fixed at Rs 7,500 per day.

Varatharajan, Sudalaimuthu, and Yesudasan would be entitled to Rs 6,90,000, while Paramasivam would be entitled to Rs 3,97,500, the judge held and directed the Home Secretary and Thoothukudi collector to pay the compensation to them at 6% interest within two months. The petitioners would also be eligible for getting compensation under the SC/ST Act, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp