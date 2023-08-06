Home States Tamil Nadu

Pipeline issues: Several areas in Madurai face water distribution issue for nearly a week

A resident from the DRO colony said water has not been distributed in the area over the past six days.

Published: 06th August 2023

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Residents of several areas, including DRO colony, and Sellur, have been grappling with water scarcity due to disrupted pipeline water distribution for more than six days. Corporation officials said the issue was caused by pipeline damage.

A resident from the DRO colony said water has not been distributed in the area over the past six days. "When we contacted officials, they kept saying the disruption is due to a damaged pipeline. However, no action has been taken to fix the issue yet. There has not been a solid response on when the water connection will be restored," the resident said.

Similarly, another resident from Sellur also said water distribution has been disrupted for the past five days. "Though the corporation has been providing water through lorries, the residents get only a limited amount of water due to huge crowds," the resident said.

Official sources from the city corporation added that action is being taken towards addressing the issue. "The disruption arose due to some issues with the pipeline, which is also being tended to. Once the works are done, water distribution is expected to be restored," the officials added.

When contacted, Praveen Kumar, city corporation commissioner stated that all AE in zones is monitoring it, and if there are any issues with the water distribution through pipelines (like lack of pressure, etc.) water would be distributed through water lorries. Action is being taken towards solving the prevailing issues, he added.

