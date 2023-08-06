Pondicherry University challenges embezzlement allegations in Madras HC

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In response to recent media reports on the Madras High Court's decision to instruct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe allegations of embezzlement against authorities of Pondicherry University, the university said that it has filed a petition in the High Court with all facts and figures.

The university's Registrar-in-charge, Rajneesh Bhutani, said in a release that the High Court has permitted Pondicherry University to file its petition as the court had passed the order without involving relevant parties such as the Union of India and the institute. He added that the court arrived at its judgment based on incomplete information.

The press release further stated that a defamation case has already been filed against the petitioner, Anand, for baseless allegations against the university authorities. The case is currently awaiting a hearing, during which the university's counsel plans to highlight the alleged suppression and misrepresentation of facts. Bhutani emphasised that the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) had previously examined the matter and found no wrongdoing, leading to the closure of the complaint.

