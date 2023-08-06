Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry: Revised power privatisation proposal to be floated, says Union Minister for Power

The document, he added, has already been approved by the ministry of home affairs and the power ministry, and the government will release it shortly.

PUDUCHERRY: A revised Request for Proposal (RFP) for privatisation of electricity distribution network in Puducherry will be floated, said Union Minister for Power R K Singh, on Thursday. The document, he added, has already been approved by the ministry of home affairs and the power ministry, and the government will release it shortly.

Singh was replying to a question posed by MP V Vaithilingam, on Thursday, when he said that the decision to revise the RFP was taken following the demand put forth by unions associated with the Puducherry Electricity Department. The administration also decided to modify the share-holding pattern for the deal. Originally intending to sell 100% of the shares of the department, the government has now opted to retain 51% and sell the remaining to a private player.

Not all parties, however, are in favour of privatisation. The Electricity Department Technical Certificate Holders Welfare Union has filed a writ challenging the privatisation in the Madras High Court. The administration has filed a counter affidavit. It is important to note that the Puducherry cabinet's initial decision to privatise the electricity department was met with resistance from employees and political parties. In light of the protests, the government eventually decided to retain a 49% share in the distribution of the company, ensuring some level of public control.

