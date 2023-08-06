Security beefed up in Pondy ahead of President Murmu's visit, over 1,000 cops deployed

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Security in and around Puducherry was beefed up ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit, on Monday. President Murmu is expected to touch down at Lawspet airport at 10.35 am and will be received by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

Barricades line up roads through which the President's motorcade is expected to pass. Special security forces from Delhi have been deployed. In collaboration with police from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the personnel inspected venues that Murmu is expected to visit. The forces also conducted a rehearsal involving more than 20 security vehicles to ensure execution of protocols, on Saturday morning. With over 1,000 policemen and two companies of paramilitary forces, Puducherry gears up for the big day.

Shortly after her landing, the President will jump into action. Her itinerary includes inaugurating a linear accelerator used in cancer treatment at JIPMER after 11 am, and several other projects during her visit to the renowned institute, followed by lunch and rest at the Court Guest House on Beach Road.

Later in the day, President Murmu will visit the Sri Manakula Vinayagar temple to pay her respects before proceeding to the Arts and Crafts village at Murungapakkam. Here, she will interact with local artisans. In the evening, the President will offer prayers at Thirukanchi's Gangavaraaga Natheeswarar temple, in addition to witnessing the Gangai Aarti on the banks of the river Sankarabarani.

The first day will conclude with dinner at Raj Nivas. The second day will see the President visit the Sri Aurobindo Ashram and subsequently proceed to Auroville. At Auroville, she will visit the Matri Mandir and participate in various programmes, and inaugurate a conference and a musical performance.

JIPMER to keep check on movements of patients and visitors

Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to JIPMER in Puducherry, on Monday, the institute has set out rules to keep a check on the movement of patients and visitors. According to a release from the director of JIPMER, registration of patients will begin 7 am onwards. Gates 3 and 5 will be open for entry. Ambulances and private vehicles can enter through Gate 3, which falls on the left side of the main gate, and ambulances can be parked in front of the administrative block. Security will be present to guide anyone in need. Patients and visitors at the Women & Children Hospital, Regional Cancer Centre, and Super Speciality Block can exit through Gate 5, on the right ride of the main gate. Patients and public, including JIPMER staff, cannot access the VVIP corridor, and no four-wheeler parking will be allowed around JIPMER campus, the release added.

PUDUCHERRY: Security in and around Puducherry was beefed up ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit, on Monday. President Murmu is expected to touch down at Lawspet airport at 10.35 am and will be received by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy. Barricades line up roads through which the President's motorcade is expected to pass. Special security forces from Delhi have been deployed. In collaboration with police from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the personnel inspected venues that Murmu is expected to visit. The forces also conducted a rehearsal involving more than 20 security vehicles to ensure execution of protocols, on Saturday morning. With over 1,000 policemen and two companies of paramilitary forces, Puducherry gears up for the big day. Shortly after her landing, the President will jump into action. Her itinerary includes inaugurating a linear accelerator used in cancer treatment at JIPMER after 11 am, and several other projects during her visit to the renowned institute, followed by lunch and rest at the Court Guest House on Beach Road.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Later in the day, President Murmu will visit the Sri Manakula Vinayagar temple to pay her respects before proceeding to the Arts and Crafts village at Murungapakkam. Here, she will interact with local artisans. In the evening, the President will offer prayers at Thirukanchi's Gangavaraaga Natheeswarar temple, in addition to witnessing the Gangai Aarti on the banks of the river Sankarabarani. The first day will conclude with dinner at Raj Nivas. The second day will see the President visit the Sri Aurobindo Ashram and subsequently proceed to Auroville. At Auroville, she will visit the Matri Mandir and participate in various programmes, and inaugurate a conference and a musical performance. JIPMER to keep check on movements of patients and visitors Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to JIPMER in Puducherry, on Monday, the institute has set out rules to keep a check on the movement of patients and visitors. According to a release from the director of JIPMER, registration of patients will begin 7 am onwards. Gates 3 and 5 will be open for entry. Ambulances and private vehicles can enter through Gate 3, which falls on the left side of the main gate, and ambulances can be parked in front of the administrative block. Security will be present to guide anyone in need. Patients and visitors at the Women & Children Hospital, Regional Cancer Centre, and Super Speciality Block can exit through Gate 5, on the right ride of the main gate. Patients and public, including JIPMER staff, cannot access the VVIP corridor, and no four-wheeler parking will be allowed around JIPMER campus, the release added.