Home States Tamil Nadu

Security beefed up in Pondy ahead of President Murmu's visit, over 1,000 cops deployed

The second day will see the President visit the Sri Aurobindo Ashram and subsequently proceed to Auroville.

Published: 06th August 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

The sewage canal on the Maraimalai adigal salai is hidden by huge screens ahead of President Murmu's visit. Express / Sriram R

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Security in and around Puducherry was beefed up ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit, on Monday. President Murmu is expected to touch down at Lawspet airport at 10.35 am and will be received by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

Barricades line up roads through which the President's motorcade is expected to pass. Special security forces from Delhi have been deployed. In collaboration with police from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the personnel inspected venues that Murmu is expected to visit. The forces also conducted a rehearsal involving more than 20 security vehicles to ensure execution of protocols, on Saturday morning. With over 1,000 policemen and two companies of paramilitary forces, Puducherry gears up for the big day.

Shortly after her landing, the President will jump into action. Her itinerary includes inaugurating a linear accelerator used in cancer treatment at JIPMER after 11 am, and several other projects during her visit to the renowned institute, followed by lunch and rest at the Court Guest House on Beach Road.

Later in the day, President Murmu will visit the Sri Manakula Vinayagar temple to pay her respects before proceeding to the Arts and Crafts village at Murungapakkam. Here, she will interact with local artisans. In the evening, the President will offer prayers at Thirukanchi's  Gangavaraaga Natheeswarar temple, in addition to witnessing the Gangai Aarti on the banks of the river Sankarabarani.

The first day will conclude with dinner at Raj Nivas. The second day will see the President visit the Sri Aurobindo Ashram and subsequently proceed to Auroville. At Auroville, she will visit the Matri Mandir and participate in various programmes, and inaugurate a conference and a musical performance.

JIPMER to keep check on movements of patients and visitors

Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to JIPMER in Puducherry, on Monday, the institute has set out rules to keep a check on the movement of patients and visitors. According to a release from the director of JIPMER, registration of patients will begin 7 am onwards. Gates 3 and 5 will be open for entry. Ambulances and private vehicles can enter through Gate 3, which falls on the left side of the main gate, and ambulances can be parked in front of the administrative block. Security will be present to guide anyone in need. Patients and visitors at the Women & Children Hospital, Regional Cancer Centre, and Super Speciality Block can exit through Gate 5, on the right ride of the main gate. Patients and public, including JIPMER staff, cannot access the VVIP corridor, and no four-wheeler parking will be allowed around JIPMER campus, the release added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
President Droupadi Murmu
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp