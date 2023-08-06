TNSTC to run Special buses in Virudhunagar district ahead of Sathuragiri Temple festival

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: TNSTC will run special buses from various parts of the district for the convenience of devotees who will be visiting Sundara Mahalingam Temple in the Sathuragiri Hills on the occasion of Aadi Ammavasai from August 12 to August 17.



According to sources, on the occasion of Aadi Ammavasai, the devotees would be allowed to climb the hills from 6 am to 12 pm. "The devotees are also prohibited to stay at the temple premises during the night hours. District Collector V P Jeyaseelan, after carrying out an inspection at Thaaniparai on Saturday, ahead of the festival, said temporary bus stands are also to be established to facilitate the parking of vehicles. Devotees visiting Sathuragiri are prohibited from carrying plastic items," he said.



He further added that measures will also be taken to educate the public about the harm caused by plastic products. "Cloth bags that do not cause environmental pollution will be provided to the public. Sanitary workers will also be appointed to remove the garbage at the foothills of Thaaniparai," he added.



Devotees will be provided with drinking water facilities and a medical team comprising doctors and medical personnel will be formed to provide first-aid treatment at any time. Ambulance facilities will also be provided. "Since a large number of devotees from different parts of Tamil Nadu are expected, the police would take necessary measures to ensure adequate safety for the public, and to regulate the crowd," he added.

