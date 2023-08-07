Bank manager murdered, brother-in-law held in Tamil Nadu's Kannivadi

Home States Tamil Nadu

"He was working as an assistant manager at a bank located in Madathukulam in Palani. 

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL:  A CRPF soldier was arrested for allegedly murdering his brother-in-law, an assistant bank manager, in the Kannivadi area on Sunday. According to sources, the deceased was identified as Puzhalnathan (31) of Kottarampatti area in Kannivadi.

"He was working as an assistant manager at a bank located in Madathukulam in Palani. He resided with his wife Geetha and their two-year-old child. Geetha's brother Raja (37) of Mamsapuram in Virudhunagar district, who is a CRPF soldier in Jammu & Kashmir, had come to his native place on leave two days back.

On Sunday he visited Geetha's house. While speaking to his brother-in-law Puzhalnathan, an argument broke out between them. In the melee, Raja pushed Puzhalnathan on his chest with his hand, following which Puzhalnathan fell down and fainted. Though he was rushed to Government Hospital in Dindigul, doctors declared him brought dead," sources added. Following the incident, Kannivadi police registered a case and arrested Raja.

