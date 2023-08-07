Home States Tamil Nadu

'Centre should implement schemes, not just announce them,' says Congress MP Manickam Tagore

Commenting on BJP state president K Annamalai's padayatra, the parliamentarian said it is to gain publicity and his speeches are a part of it.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore. (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  Congress MP Manickam Tagore, addressing the media on Sunday, said the union government should implement schemes and not restrict it to mere announcements. "In the last nine years, the amount the centre has allocated for the development of Virudhunagar Railways is `7 crore. The expenses spent for conducting the event is around Rs 20 lakhs. Even a fraction of the advertisement amount is not spent for the welfare of the people," he charged.

Responding to a question on Madurai- Thoothukudi railway line, which was assured to be completed in the next five years, has been put on hold, he said officials said they are not getting approval from the Railways.  

Commenting on BJP state president K Annamalai's padayatra, the parliamentarian said it is to gain publicity and his speeches are a part of it. "Since the Supreme Court has stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case, he should be reinstated as an MP," he added. 

