Chittoor clash: Tirupati-bound buses from Vellore stranded

Devotees on their way to Tirupati were forced to disembark from their buses and seek alternative means of transportation, such as trains.

Published: 07th August 2023 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

SETC buses| Express

Representational image of SETC buses| Express

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Amid clashes between TDP and YSRC in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, the ruling party declared a strike, thereby disrupting transportation services, on Saturday. Around 60 Tirupati-bound buses from Vellore were left stranded, among others from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, after vehicle entry was prohibited in Chittoor.

The strike was a result of incidents of violence, involving YSRCP members, reported during a tour of opposition party leader Chandrababu Naidu. Following the announcement, around 60 buses, including private and state-owned SETC buses from Vellore to Tirupati, were stranded. This halt also affected other vehicles such as lorries, cars, and autos, which were unable to operate. The strike's impact extended to buses travelling from Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, and Tiruchy, to Tirupati, with all services coming to a standstill at Vellore's new bus stand.

Devotees on their way to Tirupati were forced to disembark from their buses and seek alternative means of transportation, such as trains. Similarly, devotees returning from the temple had to endure overcrowding at the Tirupati railway station. The situation, however, was brought under control by 4.30 pm, and the buses resumed services.

TAGS
TDP YSRC Chittoor Vellore Tirupati-bound buses
