Cuddalore court sentences three men to life imprisonment for sexual assault

CUDDALORE/KALLAKURUCHI: The Cuddalore district SC/ST court sentenced three men to life imprisonment for sexually abusing a woman in 2019, in addition to a penalty of `1 lakh each, on Saturday. According to police and court sources, Vijay (23) of Uthangal village near Neyveli, along with his friends Murali (19), Praburaj (22), and Velmurugan (20), were found guilty of sexually abusing a young woman near a lake close to Vijay's village on January 2, 2019. Following the woman's complaint, the Neyveli Thermal Police filed a case, and the trial was conducted at the District SC/ST court.

On Saturday, Judge S Uthamaraj delivered the verdict, ordering life imprisonment for Vijay, Praburaj, and Velmurugan. Additionally, the judge directed them to pay a total of `3 lakh as compensation to the victim. The fourth accused, Murali, died by suicide after being released on bail, in 2020, added police.

Six years jail for farmer

The Kallakurichi court sentenced one individual to six years in jail for installing an illegal electric fence that caused the death of a man in 2020. R Mani (50) of Thagadi village near Tirukoilur, was found to have illegally installed an electric fence around his farmland. On April 13, 2020, M Subash, of the same village, was electrocuted after he accidentally stepped on the electric fence. The Thirupalapandal police station registered a case, and the trial was held at the principal district court, Villupuram. On Saturday evening, Judge R Poornima sentenced Mani to six years in jail and imposed a one lakh rupee penalty.

