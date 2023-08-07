Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman opens Adichanallur on-site museum, releases book

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman inaugurated the iconic on-site museum having artefacts in situ positions on the Adichanallur mound abutting river Thamirabarani and laid the foundation stone for the construction of Adichanallur archaeological museum in the presence of Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi and Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan.

She also released a book titled “Purathana sinnamana Adichanallur oru parvai” and took a look at the prototype of the museum to be constructed. Speaking on the occasion, Sitaraman said Adichanallur inhabitants had embalmed the dead with herbal medicines before interring them into an urn, alongside the jewels, clothes and food they used. The Adichanallur inhabitants had consumed paddy and Thinai over 3,400 years ago.

Sitaraman added that over 351 artefacts smuggled from India have been retrieved now. At least 5,000 artefacts belonging to Adichanallur are in foreign countries.“Consistent efforts are being taken on behalf of ASI to bring back the antiquities transported from Adichanallur to foreign museums like Berlin, London and Netherland, so that our future generations will know about it,” the finance minister said.

New scientific technologies have been adopted to interpret the details of the antiques to be displayed in the glass cases. “The antiques will have the QR code, which the visitors could scan and get the details”, she said.

As many as 15 heritage conservation centres have been established in the country to protect our cultural heritage. Prime Minister had allotted Rs 6,000 crore to implement 75 schemes at 30 states only to protect the heritage of the country, she said, adding the private sectors could also contribute for the conservation of our heritage including at Adichanallur.

“We have discussed with the Sri Lankan government about mapping the places mentioned in Ramayana until Asoka vanam in the island nation, and they have accepted it,” she said. Over 3 crore palm leaf manuscripts have been digitised so far, she said. Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, ASI director general Dr Kishore K Basa, deputy director general Dr SK Manjul, Thoothukudi mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy, writer Muthalankurichi Kamarasu and other dignitaries were present.

