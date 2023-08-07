Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recalls ’13 blockade, defends centre on Manipur

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Manipur indicent is very sad, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after inaugurating the Adichanallur on-site museum on Saturday.“Everybody wants a middle ground for a discussion on the issue in Rajya Sabha, as debates cannot be commenced when the opposition and ruling parties are at extreme positions.

The opposition too had agreed to find a middle ground during a consultation meeting held by the Rajya Sabha chairman. He had highlighted that Home Minister Amit Shah is ready to give his statement on his three-day visit to Manipur,” she said.

This it is not the first incident in Manipur, Sitharaman said recalling a complete blockade in 2013. “They prevented the supply of medicines and cooking gas to interior villages for almost a year. The then UPA Home Minister did not even visit the state,” she added.

The opposition has not yet discussed their findings from the Manipur visit in Parliament, but disclosed them before the press. “The Home Minister has the responsibility to respond in Parliament. But the opposition is adamant on PM’s response when there is a minister to deal with the issue,” she added.

Being a sensitive issue, the Manipur incident has to be discussed while the ruling and the opposition have the responsibility to run the business of Parliament unaffected. “There is no rule in Parliament for opposition parties to necessitate a debate, certainly on a topic they chose and decide whom to reply to,” Sitharaman said, adding that the opposition wants to play both sides of the game while also being referee.

