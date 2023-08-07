Home States Tamil Nadu

Man climbs BSNL tower with child after tiff with wife in Tamil Nadu

Police said the couple used to quarrel frequently over his alcoholic ways.

Published: 07th August 2023

BSNL (File photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A 35-year-old man climbed a BSNL mobile phone tower at Chettipalayam in an inebriated state carrying his three-year-old girl child on Sunday evening. As per police, Selva alias Settu is a native of Salem district and settled at Chettipalayam after marriage. He lives with his wife and two children aged 3 and 5.

Police said the couple used to quarrel frequently over his alcoholic ways. On Sunday, they quarrelled again, following which around 6.30 pm, he climbed the 300 feet high mobile tower carrying his daughter. He allegedly strapped the child to himself using lungi and stood at 100 feet height.

The onlookers alerted police who then held a peace talk with him. But he demanded that Collectors of Coimbatore and Salem district should talk with his wife and settle his family issue. Till Sunday night, efforts were on to bring him down.

Fire and rescue service are on alert to take safety measures.

