Home States Tamil Nadu

No Raj workers here, says NLC 

These 28 individuals were land givers for NLC Barisingar project in Rajasthan, which includes both a mine and a power station. 

Published: 07th August 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Neyveli Lignite Corporation

Entrance of Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Limited at Neyveli in Cuddalore. (Express)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  NLCIL on Sunday addressed the speculation regarding the recruitment of 862 individuals under the Project Affected People scheme from 1992 to 2012. A statement said word was wrongly being spread that 28 persons from Rajasthan had been given jobs here.

These 28 individuals were land givers for the NLC Barisingar project in Rajasthan, which includes both a mine and a power station. As part of the PAP scheme, they were offered jobs in Rajasthan. NLCIL said some individuals who are unaware of the organisation’s national-level status are spreading rumours to tarnish its reputation and goodwill. NLCIL said the 28 individuals are currently serving in the Barisingar project, Rajasthan.

In a separate statement, NLCIL said it issued a notification on December 1, 2022, for the recruitment of overman, surveyor and Sirdar positions, with a total of 192 vacancies. Notably, for the first time, NLCIL introduced 20 concession marks in the selection process for PAPs. NLCIL said 39 PAPs have secured permanent jobs through this concession mark in recruitment. All 39 selected PAPs joined NLCIL on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NLCIL Project Affected People scheme
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp