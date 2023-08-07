No Raj workers here, says NLC 

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: NLCIL on Sunday addressed the speculation regarding the recruitment of 862 individuals under the Project Affected People scheme from 1992 to 2012. A statement said word was wrongly being spread that 28 persons from Rajasthan had been given jobs here.

These 28 individuals were land givers for the NLC Barisingar project in Rajasthan, which includes both a mine and a power station. As part of the PAP scheme, they were offered jobs in Rajasthan. NLCIL said some individuals who are unaware of the organisation’s national-level status are spreading rumours to tarnish its reputation and goodwill. NLCIL said the 28 individuals are currently serving in the Barisingar project, Rajasthan.

In a separate statement, NLCIL said it issued a notification on December 1, 2022, for the recruitment of overman, surveyor and Sirdar positions, with a total of 192 vacancies. Notably, for the first time, NLCIL introduced 20 concession marks in the selection process for PAPs. NLCIL said 39 PAPs have secured permanent jobs through this concession mark in recruitment. All 39 selected PAPs joined NLCIL on Friday.

