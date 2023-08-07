Home States Tamil Nadu

President Droupadi Murmu hails gender equality at Madras University

Students should never let any anxiety overwhelm them. Have faith in your abilities and keep moving forward,” she said.

Published: 07th August 2023 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister M K Stalin at the 165th convocation of University of Madras held at Anna University on Sunday | Express

President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister M K Stalin at the 165th convocation of University of Madras held at Anna University on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday praised the University of Madras as a shining example of gender equality. “As much as 50% of 1.85 lakh students studying in this university at present and its affiliated colleges are girls. It is a pleasure to also see that 70% of 105 students who received gold medals are girls,” she said.

Speaking at the 165th convocation of University of Madras held at Anna University in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Murmu urged the university to invest more in cutting-edge research, encourage interdisciplinary studies and promote international collaborations. University of Madras should be at the forefront in finding learning-based solutions to problems faced by the nation and the world at large.

“In today’s highly competitive environment, the pressure to excel in academics, fear of not getting into good institutions, the anxiety of not landing a prestigious job, and the weight of expectations from parents and society are causing acute mental stress among our youth. It is important that we come together as a society to address this issue and create an environment that promotes the holistic growth and well-being of our students.

Students should never let any anxiety overwhelm them. Have faith in your abilities and keep moving forward,” she said. Addressing the gathering, Stalin said in line with Tamil Nadu’s historical achievements, future aspirations, economic growth and industrial requirements, a “State Educational Policy” is being formulated. 

Ravi praises prez’s efforts to uplift the marginalised

“TN boasts of having 18 out of 100 eminent educational institutions in the country. The state is home to 21 universities and 32 colleges among the top 100 in India. Additionally, the state has 10 leading research institutions and 35 of the best engineering colleges out of the top 200 in the country,” Stalin said.

Noting that the roots of this remarkable progress in the education sector were sown a century ago during the Justice Party government, Stalin said. “The ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme aims not only to enhance the academic performance of college and university students but also equip them with skills and knowledge needed for a successful future, particularly in the fields of science and critical thinking.”

To foster fresh ideas among faculty members and research scholars, the state government has allocated `50 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Fellowship Programme (TNCMFP), added Stalin.
“The government has also introduced the ‘Puthumai Penn’ scheme, providing financial support for woman students,” he added.

Governor R N Ravi praised the President’s dedication towards uplifting marginalised and underprivileged sections of society, considering her a source of inspiration for everyone. “Unlike previous years, the world now looks to us with great expectations to address global issues.

Our economy has emerged as the fastest-growing in the world, and we proudly rank among the top three economic systems globally. Remarkably, 40% of digital transactions worldwide are happening within our country,” added Ravi. Gold medallists, PhD scholars, top-ranking graduates and best faculties received degrees from Murmu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Droupadi Murmu University of Madras gender equality
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp