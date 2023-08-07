President Droupadi Murmu hails gender equality at Madras University

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday praised the University of Madras as a shining example of gender equality. “As much as 50% of 1.85 lakh students studying in this university at present and its affiliated colleges are girls. It is a pleasure to also see that 70% of 105 students who received gold medals are girls,” she said.

Speaking at the 165th convocation of University of Madras held at Anna University in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Murmu urged the university to invest more in cutting-edge research, encourage interdisciplinary studies and promote international collaborations. University of Madras should be at the forefront in finding learning-based solutions to problems faced by the nation and the world at large.

“In today’s highly competitive environment, the pressure to excel in academics, fear of not getting into good institutions, the anxiety of not landing a prestigious job, and the weight of expectations from parents and society are causing acute mental stress among our youth. It is important that we come together as a society to address this issue and create an environment that promotes the holistic growth and well-being of our students.

Students should never let any anxiety overwhelm them. Have faith in your abilities and keep moving forward,” she said. Addressing the gathering, Stalin said in line with Tamil Nadu’s historical achievements, future aspirations, economic growth and industrial requirements, a “State Educational Policy” is being formulated.

Ravi praises prez’s efforts to uplift the marginalised

“TN boasts of having 18 out of 100 eminent educational institutions in the country. The state is home to 21 universities and 32 colleges among the top 100 in India. Additionally, the state has 10 leading research institutions and 35 of the best engineering colleges out of the top 200 in the country,” Stalin said.

Noting that the roots of this remarkable progress in the education sector were sown a century ago during the Justice Party government, Stalin said. “The ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme aims not only to enhance the academic performance of college and university students but also equip them with skills and knowledge needed for a successful future, particularly in the fields of science and critical thinking.”

To foster fresh ideas among faculty members and research scholars, the state government has allocated `50 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Fellowship Programme (TNCMFP), added Stalin.

“The government has also introduced the ‘Puthumai Penn’ scheme, providing financial support for woman students,” he added.

Governor R N Ravi praised the President’s dedication towards uplifting marginalised and underprivileged sections of society, considering her a source of inspiration for everyone. “Unlike previous years, the world now looks to us with great expectations to address global issues.

Our economy has emerged as the fastest-growing in the world, and we proudly rank among the top three economic systems globally. Remarkably, 40% of digital transactions worldwide are happening within our country,” added Ravi. Gold medallists, PhD scholars, top-ranking graduates and best faculties received degrees from Murmu.

CHENNAI: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday praised the University of Madras as a shining example of gender equality. “As much as 50% of 1.85 lakh students studying in this university at present and its affiliated colleges are girls. It is a pleasure to also see that 70% of 105 students who received gold medals are girls,” she said. Speaking at the 165th convocation of University of Madras held at Anna University in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Murmu urged the university to invest more in cutting-edge research, encourage interdisciplinary studies and promote international collaborations. University of Madras should be at the forefront in finding learning-based solutions to problems faced by the nation and the world at large. “In today’s highly competitive environment, the pressure to excel in academics, fear of not getting into good institutions, the anxiety of not landing a prestigious job, and the weight of expectations from parents and society are causing acute mental stress among our youth. It is important that we come together as a society to address this issue and create an environment that promotes the holistic growth and well-being of our students.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Students should never let any anxiety overwhelm them. Have faith in your abilities and keep moving forward,” she said. Addressing the gathering, Stalin said in line with Tamil Nadu’s historical achievements, future aspirations, economic growth and industrial requirements, a “State Educational Policy” is being formulated. Ravi praises prez’s efforts to uplift the marginalised “TN boasts of having 18 out of 100 eminent educational institutions in the country. The state is home to 21 universities and 32 colleges among the top 100 in India. Additionally, the state has 10 leading research institutions and 35 of the best engineering colleges out of the top 200 in the country,” Stalin said. Noting that the roots of this remarkable progress in the education sector were sown a century ago during the Justice Party government, Stalin said. “The ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme aims not only to enhance the academic performance of college and university students but also equip them with skills and knowledge needed for a successful future, particularly in the fields of science and critical thinking.” To foster fresh ideas among faculty members and research scholars, the state government has allocated `50 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Fellowship Programme (TNCMFP), added Stalin. “The government has also introduced the ‘Puthumai Penn’ scheme, providing financial support for woman students,” he added. Governor R N Ravi praised the President’s dedication towards uplifting marginalised and underprivileged sections of society, considering her a source of inspiration for everyone. “Unlike previous years, the world now looks to us with great expectations to address global issues. Our economy has emerged as the fastest-growing in the world, and we proudly rank among the top three economic systems globally. Remarkably, 40% of digital transactions worldwide are happening within our country,” added Ravi. Gold medallists, PhD scholars, top-ranking graduates and best faculties received degrees from Murmu.