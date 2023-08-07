President Droupadi Murmu opens Bharathiyar Mandapam at Raj Bhavan

Home States Tamil Nadu

The president also unveiled a portrait of Bharathiyar and the name board marking the renaming of the Durbar Hall. She also paid floral tribute to the portrait.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday threw open the renamed Mahakavi Bharathiyar Mandapam at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Murmu also met eminent personalities from the state and exchanged pleasantries. They include ministers Duraimurugan, K Ponmudy, EV Velu, Ma Subramanian, PK Sekarbabu, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, former governors MM Rajendran, MK Narayanan and Gopalakrishnan Gandhi, Chennai corporation mayor R Priya and grandson of Bharathiyar Arjun Bharathi.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, music director Ilayaraja, Padma Shri awardee Vadivel Gopal and others lit the traditional lamp. Later, the President and the participants witnessed cultural events at Raj Bhavan.

