Chennai traffic inspector suspended for sending voice notes hurting religious sentiments 

CHENNAI: An inspector attached to the Pulianthope Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) has been suspended on Monday for allegedly sending an audio message on a Whatsapp group that hurt religious sentiments. When the issue reached senior police officials a week later, the inspector was placed under suspension by N M Mylvahanan, Joint Commissioner, Traffic on the orders of Sandeep Rai Rathore, Chennai City Police Commissioner.

The police said that the man P Rajendran (1999 SI Batch) was part of a group on Whatsapp that consisted of his police friends. A week ago, a retired SSI Christopher, who is a priest now, had sent a song about Christianity to the group. Rajendran, who saw the video, was enraged, the police said. He then replied with a voice message.

In the voice message, he said that India is the land of Hindus, and Christians and Muslims are minorities here. The land will be ruled by the majority. If they are not okay with that, they can go to Pakistan or other Muslim countries. He ended the note by saying that it was wrong to send the song. If Christopher sends songs again, he would send songs about Hinduism, he said.

A police officer said, “When the voice note went viral on social media, the senior police officers took notice of the issue. Based on the orders of the Commissioner, the Joint Commissioner of Traffic Mylvahanan placed Rajendran under suspension. A departmental inquiry is underway.”

