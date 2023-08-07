Home States Tamil Nadu

Shah says accept Hindi without opposition; CM Stalin calls it ‘audacious push’

Minister for youth welfare and sports development Udhayanidhi Stalin too strongly condemned Amit Shah’s statement advocating compulsory acceptance of Hindi.

Published: 07th August 2023 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday strongly denounced Union home minister Amit Shah’s remarks that Hindi must be finally accepted without opposition, even if the pace of acceptance is slow. Shah had made the remarks during the 38th meeting of the parliamentary committee on official language in New Delhi on Friday.

Taking strong exception to Shah’s views, the CM, in a tweet, criticised the union minister’s ‘audacious push’ for Hindi acceptance.“It’s a blatant attempt to subjugate non-Hindi speakers. Tamil Nadu rejects any form of Hindi hegemony and imposition as it is not a state which approves of such moves. Our language and heritage define us. We won’t be enslaved by Hindi. Many states like Karnataka and West Bengal have also been vehemently resisting Hindi imposition. Take heed to the growing resistance,” Stalin said.

The CM also warned that rekindling the embers of the 1965 anti-Hindi imposition agitations would be an unwise move. “Everyone knows about the ‘politics of pretence’ being adopted by the BJP leaders. They hail Tamil as an ancient language when they are in Tamil Nadu and they spit venom when they reach New Delhi,” Stalin said.

Minister for youth welfare and sports development Udhayanidhi Stalin too strongly condemned Amit Shah’s statement advocating compulsory acceptance of Hindi.“This undemocratic stance disregards the rich linguistic diversity of the Indian Union. Superficial praise for Tamil in Tamil Nadu, alongside imperialist pro-Hindi statements from North India, exposes BJP’s double standards,” the minister said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin also pointed out that Tamil Nadu has a history of resisting Hindi imposition and it will reject all autocratic moves. PMK founder S Ramadoss too flayed Shah’s remarks. “The union home minister’s statement does not show his confidence in the Hindi language. It reveals his hope for Hindi imposition. Efforts to impose Hindi will not succeed in the future as was the case in the past.  If Amit Shah has so much confidence in the richness and strength of Hindi, why is he hesitating to declare all languages including Tamil listed under the eighth schedule of the Constitution as official languages? Let him do that and let the language which is rich in literature rule people’s hearts,” Ramadoss said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Amit Shah Hindi imposition
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp