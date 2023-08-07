Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu govt yet to give slippers, bags to schoolkids

Many schools are allowing students to come in regular clothes as only one set of uniforms has been distributed

Published: 07th August 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

schoolstudents-schoolkids

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Many government school students in districts across the state are forced to walk barefoot and use old torn bags as the school education department is yet to provide them the free bags and slippers which are provided every year. Besides, many schools are allowing students to come in regular clothes as only one set of uniforms has been distributed.

The school education department, through Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, distributes educational kits including textbooks, notebooks, laptops, sanitary napkins, bicycles, uniforms, school bags, crayons, school bags, colour pencils, footwear and woollen sweaters. Four sets of school uniforms are also provided through the social welfare department.

“Last year, even the distribution of textbooks and notebooks were provided several months later, but the department made sure that they are distributed at the time of school reopening this year. However, the delay in distribution of other items still continues. Providing uniforms, bags and chappals, which are essential items, along with the textbooks will help students who can’t afford them,” said a member of Tamil Nadu Headmasters Association and added that several schools in Namakkal are yet to receive them.

Meanwhile, a headmaster of a government-aided school in Dindigul said that students have only received one set of uniforms. “We are yet to receive chappals and bags. Because students have been given only one set of uniforms, we have permitted them to wear colour dresses as it is difficult for them to wear the same dress again and again,” he said. If the items are delayed by two to three months, many of the students pester their parents to buy it for them. This defeats the whole purpose of the scheme, he added.

The situation is no different in hilly areas. “Last year, several items were distributed at the fag end of the academic year rendering them unusable. We have also been stressing on the government to provide free uniforms to students in classes 9 to 12, at least in hilly areas. The government should streamline the distribution and consider our request,” said S Natraj of Sudar, an NGO that works with tribal kids in Erode.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation denied any delay in the distribution and added that they dispatched all the essential items. “There might be some delay if the bags or slippers have been returned to the manufacturer due to lack of quality,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
government school students
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp