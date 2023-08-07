Tiruvannamalai's sex ratio is at 916, says social welfare dept

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: While spreading awareness about the safety of children and child rights, District Social Welfare Officer P Meenambikai revealed that the Tiruvannamalai district sex ratio stood at 916 girls for every 1,000 boys. Meenambikai was speaking at an event, organised by the social welfare department, at Don Bosco School in Polur, on Friday.

Meenambikai along with Child Protection Officer Gomathi, and Integrated Service Center Administrator Elizabeth Rani participated in the event to discuss ways in which children in distressed situations can seek help.

Talking about the troubles children face, especially when they see their parents fighting at home can scare them, she said, "We want everyone to know that our welfare department is here to help those who suffer from dowry issues or any other kind of harassment."

She highlighted, what she called, the two important things. First, she said that minors (under 18) should not get married. She also explained the POCSO Act that helps protect children. It was also during this moment that she highlighted Tiruvannamalai’s child sex ratio, and said, "This is not good for the country's future." When asked the reason behind fewer girls, Meenambikai said, "We don't know exactly why. We are trying to make more people understand this issue."

