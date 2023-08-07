Traffic diversions to and from Puducherry, ahead of President Murmu's visit

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry's Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Brijendra Kumar Yadav, announced traffic diversions ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the union territory, on Monday and Tuesday. SPs of Traffic (North-East) C Maran and (South-West) Mohan Kumar were also present.



"With the arrangements, we have ensured that people don't have to wait for more than ten minutes," added SSP Yadav, adding that no vehicles will be allowed to ply on the said routes during the movement of the VVIP's motorcade. Heavy vehicles, route buses, and school buses will be prohibited from entering Airport Road and Lawspet, on both days.



On Monday morning, heavy vehicles and route buses from Tindivanam by-pass towards Puducherry will be diverted at Truck Terminal Road, towards Mettupalayam — Gundusalai — Villupuram Road. Those from ECR will be diverted at Puthupattu. Medium-sized vehicles on the same route, heading towards Rajiv Gandhi Square to access Tindivanam by-pass, shall take a right at Samipillaithottam for Lawspet Main Road, College Road, Navarkulam Road, and Gorimedu Border.



In the evening, no vehicles will be allowed towards 100 Feet Road. Cuddalore-bound vehicles will be diverted at Indira Gandhi Square towards Villupuram - Villianur Road. Those coming from ECR via Ajantha Junction, towards Anna Salai, shall take 45 Feet Road and Thiruvalluvar Salai. Vehicles from Anna Salai towards Odiansalai will be diverted at Pattanikadai Junction, towards Kamaraj Salai, Thiruvalluvar Salai, and Nellithope, for Monday evening.



Vehicles from Cuddalore will be diverted at Murungapakkam junction to Kombakkam road, and no vehicles will be allowed in Mudaliarpet. They will be diverted at Marapalam Junction towards 100 Feet Road and IG Square. Heavy vehicles from Cuddalore will be diverted at Kannikoil Junction. They can take Bahour, Aranganoor, Karikalampakkam, Uruvaiyar, Villianur, Moolakulam, to reach Puducherry.



"Vehicles from Villianur towards Murungapakkam will be diverted at Kottaimedu Junction and can take Uruvaiyar, Karikalampakkam, and Bahour. Thavalakuppam-bound vehicles from Karikalampakkam will be diverted at Karikalampakkam Junction, either towards Bahour or Uruvaiyar. Drones are not allowed, even at event venues," added the SSP.



Beach Road (Goubert Avenue), Rue Dumas, Saint Louis, stretch of Bussy Street from Ambour Salai to Beach Road, stretch of Nehru Street from Ambour Salai to Saint Louis Street, stretch of Manakula Vinayagar Temple Street from Rangapillai Street to Dupuy Street, and the stretch of Francois Martin Street from Rangapillai Street to Dupuy Street, will be vehicle-free zones.

