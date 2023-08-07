Youth, minor girl suicide; kin of man stage protest at hospital in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THENI: Following the suicide of a 22-year-old youth and a minor girl in the Periyakulam area on Friday, the family of the youth staged a protest, demanding the police to register a case under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.



According to sources, V Marimuthu of Gandhi Nagar in Periyakulam area was working as a daily wage labourer. "He was in love with a minor girl from the same area over the past three years. Once the relationship was exposed, Marimuthu was booked under the POCSO Act. However, they continued their relationship. As Marimuthu belonged to the SC community, the parents of the girl, a caste Hindu, had opposed the relationship," sources said.



"On Friday evening, the youth and the girl went missing. Parents and relatives, following a search, found them dead in a mango grove in the same area on Saturday morning. Upon information, the police arrived at the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem at the Government Medical College Hospital in Theni. The family of the youth staged a protest on Saturday and Sunday in front of the hospital and refused to accept his body after postmortem," sources added.



Police sources said the family of the youth demanded the police to register a case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. But stating that the preliminary investigation confirmed that it is a suicide, they told them that the sections can be altered only if further investigation reveals information. The protest came to an end after the police held talks with the family who later accepted the body from the hospital on Sunday, sources said.

