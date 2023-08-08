Case foisted on my sons, says custodial torture victim mom in TN

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Mother of an alleged Ambasamudram custodial torture victim submitted a petition to collector K P Karthikeyan on Monday, alleging that Vikramasingapuram police registered a false case against her son in retaliation for his complaint against suspended ASP Balveer Singh.

The petitioner, K Rajeshwari, demanded the removal of the names of her two sons, one of whom is the complainant in the custodial torture case, from the FIR. “Two groups of people fought in our area. My sons were not there at that spot. However, police came to our house and photographed us.

They registered a case against four persons in which my 18-year-old and 16-year-old sons were added as the third and fourth accused. My 18-year-old son was the complainant in the case against Balveer Singh when he was a juvenile. The police who threatened me to withdraw the case against Singh many times are now attempting to threaten me by foisting such cases,” she told reporters.

According to the FIR registered on August 3 under Sections of 341, 294 (b), 387, 323 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code, four suspects attempted to rob the complainant’s minor son and son’s friend and attacked them causing internal injuries.

TIRUNELVELI: Mother of an alleged Ambasamudram custodial torture victim submitted a petition to collector K P Karthikeyan on Monday, alleging that Vikramasingapuram police registered a false case against her son in retaliation for his complaint against suspended ASP Balveer Singh. The petitioner, K Rajeshwari, demanded the removal of the names of her two sons, one of whom is the complainant in the custodial torture case, from the FIR. “Two groups of people fought in our area. My sons were not there at that spot. However, police came to our house and photographed us. They registered a case against four persons in which my 18-year-old and 16-year-old sons were added as the third and fourth accused. My 18-year-old son was the complainant in the case against Balveer Singh when he was a juvenile. The police who threatened me to withdraw the case against Singh many times are now attempting to threaten me by foisting such cases,” she told reporters. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the FIR registered on August 3 under Sections of 341, 294 (b), 387, 323 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code, four suspects attempted to rob the complainant’s minor son and son’s friend and attacked them causing internal injuries.