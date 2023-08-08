Home States Tamil Nadu

Damaged water pipelines leave residents in a fix in TN

Residents of Sellur, Thathaneri and several other areas have been facing issues in water distribution for over a week.

Published: 08th August 2023

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Residents of BB Kulam staged a protest on Monday alleging that sufficient water is not being distributed to them through water lorries. Unable to handle the water pressure, a few pipelines in Kulamangalam and nearby areas had ruptured affecting water supply in several parts of Zone 2 for more than a week. City corporation commissioner Praveen Kumar said the pipelines have been fixed and trial runs are being carried out.

Residents of Sellur, Thathaneri and several other areas have been facing issues in water distribution for over a week. On Monday, residents of Ward 25, BB Kulam area, protested with empty pots raising the issue. "Though water lorries were sent, it is not enough for the entire population. All the petitions and complaints provided earlier were in vain. Until the pipelines get fixed, the city corporation should provide water through lorries once in three days," said a resident.

Solai Raja, ward 64 councillor, raised the issue in the corporation council meeting and requested the corporation to replace the old pipes with new ones. Praveen Kumar told TNIE that development works are being carried out in Zone 2. "The pipelines were fixed by the corporation team, which worked all night. The pipelines will be replaced with high-density pipes to withstand the pressure. It has the technology to identify leaks," he said, adding that water will be distributed to the areas within a day.

When asked about insufficient water supply to the BB Kulam area, the commissioner said more than 36,000 litres of water were sent through lorries yesterday.

