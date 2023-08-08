Home States Tamil Nadu

ED grills Minister Senthil Balaji in money laundering case

The officials grilled the minister over the unexplained property documents for 60 land parcels, some cash, and unaccounted valuables seized during the recent raids, said a source.

Published: 08th August 2023 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

FILE: TN minister V Senthil Balaji. (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned arrested Minister V Senthil Balaji for the second day on Tuesday in connection with the money laundering case being probed by it.

The officials grilled the minister over the unexplained property documents for 60 land parcels, some cash, and unaccounted valuables seized during the recent raids, said a source.

The ED, which managed to obtain custody of the minister after nearly two months of legal battle, took him to the directorate's office here on Monday evening after completing all formalities with the authorities of the Puzhal prison here where he was lodged.

Senthil Balaji was arrested on June 14 in a money laundering case initiated by the ED based on the cash for job case registered by the Central Crime Branch police, Chennai, when he was the transport minister during the previous AIADMK regime.

He will be in the Enforcement Directorate's custody till August 12.

The minister underwent cardiac surgery before being lodged at the Puzhal prison.

The documents on the land parcels and other valuables were seized during the raid on the premises of a man said to be a close aide of the minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
money laundering case ED Senthil Balaji
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp