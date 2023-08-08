Ex-MP seeks Prez Murmu's help to address statehood issues

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former MP M Ramadass has sought the assistance of President of India Draopadi Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to Puducherry, to address the ongoing statehood issue affecting the union territory.



In his memorandum, Ramadass highlighted Puducherry's historical significance as an erstwhile French colony and its statehood status prior to 1963. He emphasised that statehood would improve the decision-making, financial independence, and social development of the UT. The people of Puducherry, he added, would be obliged if the President, as the virtual administrator of the territory, could offer "durable solutions to the contemporary issues of democracy of the UT of Puducherry."



Ramadass said that grass-root democracy was being deliberately stifled due to not holding elections to panchayats and municipalities. He cited constitutional provisions that demand the organisation of local bodies and the related devolving of functions and funds. Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Ramadass added, neglected these provisions, leading to a lack of public welfare, and non-implementation of the Centre's schemes in the UT.



Additionally, Ramadass highlighted other constitutional violations, including the Backward Classes Commission, non-implementation of the Right to Education Act, allowing the Puducherry Technological University to function without a Board of Governors, and the appointment of officers in certain positions as in-charge or ad hoc basis. Statehood and the restoration of grass-root democracy, Ramadass said, would pave the way for enhanced political stature, autonomy, and accountability, and foster socio-economic development.

