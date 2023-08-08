Home States Tamil Nadu

Ex-MP seeks Prez Murmu's help to address statehood issues

In his memorandum, Ramadass highlighted Puducherry's historical significance as an erstwhile French colony and its statehood status prior to 1963.

Published: 08th August 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Former MP and Professor Ramadass

Former MP and Professor Ramadass (Photo | EPS/Sampath Kumar)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former MP M Ramadass has sought the assistance of President of India Draopadi Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to Puducherry, to address the ongoing statehood issue affecting the union territory.

In his memorandum, Ramadass highlighted Puducherry's historical significance as an erstwhile French colony and its statehood status prior to 1963. He emphasised that statehood would improve the decision-making, financial independence, and social development of the UT. The people of Puducherry, he added, would be obliged if the President, as the virtual administrator of the territory, could offer "durable solutions to the contemporary issues of democracy of the UT of Puducherry."

Ramadass said that grass-root democracy was being deliberately stifled due to not holding elections to panchayats and municipalities. He cited constitutional provisions that demand the organisation of local bodies and the related devolving of functions and funds. Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Ramadass added, neglected these provisions, leading to a lack of public welfare, and non-implementation of the Centre's schemes in the UT.

Additionally, Ramadass highlighted other constitutional violations, including the Backward Classes Commission, non-implementation of the Right to Education Act, allowing the Puducherry Technological University to function without a Board of Governors, and the appointment of officers in certain positions as in-charge or ad hoc basis. Statehood and the restoration of grass-root democracy, Ramadass said, would pave the way for enhanced political stature, autonomy, and accountability, and foster socio-economic development.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Ramadass Draopadi Murmu
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp