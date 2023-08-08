Home States Tamil Nadu

 Four farmers in TN attack cows, ox for entering their farmlands, arrested

Published: 08th August 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 07:18 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  Three days after four farmers inflicted cuts on the ears of cows and an ox that had grazed onto their farmlands and damaged their crops, they were arrested on Monday.

According to the Bhuvanagiri police, P Apoorvam (70), of Thachakadu village near Bhuvanagiri, is a livestock farmer, who took her three cows and an ox for grazing near the village, on Thursday. Due to the Aadi Peruku festival, she had to return home for puja and entrusted her relative, Rajkumar, with the task of looking after her animals, along with his three cows. Shortly after Apoorvam left, Rajkumar left as well, leaving the cows unattended. In the evening, the animals returned to their respective houses with their ears chopped.

On discovering the mutilation, Apoorvam rushed to Rajkumar's house and found his cows had been hurt as well. She subsequently filed a complaint, on Sunday. An investigation revealed that the incident occurred when the cows and the ox had strayed into farmlands near the Pidari Amman Temple at Keezhmanakudi. These animals had grazed on paddy and cotton crops, which enraged the owners of the farmlands. As a result, they cut inflicted cuts on the animals.

Those apprehended include A Palanisamy (60), G Veeramuthu (60), K Shanmugam (47) from Keezhmanakudi, and R Laksmanan (52) from Melmanakudi villages. They have been charged under IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Following court proceedings, they were remanded to judicial custody, on Monday. Sources from Bhuvanagiri, however, revealed that Apoorvam's cows had caused a menace to farmlands in Keezhmanakudi farmlands on multiple occasions, with the village panchayat having levied fines on her.

