Indradhanush 5.0 aims to vaccinate 87K in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday inaugurated Indradhanush 5.0, a special immunisation drive to ensure children under five years of age and pregnant women who were left out earlier are vaccinated.

Speaking at the event held at the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Subramanian said the special camps will be conducted in three phases, the first phase from August 7 to 12, the second phase from September 11 to 16 and the third from October 9 to 14.

The minister said the health department conducted a door-to-door survey from July 15 to 31 and identified 86,940 people (72,760 children and 14,180 pregnant women) who did not take the vaccination. Apart from these people, health workers will also administer vaccines to children and pregnant women who are due for routine immunisation.

“Special focus will be given to measles and rubella(MR) vaccines for pregnant women. The state has 10.85 lakh doses of MR vaccine in stock. Parents should come forward to get their children vaccinated. The details of the vaccination will be uploaded in U-Win, a digital platform for monitoring and tracking pregnant women and children for routine immunization,” the minister said.

The health department has been giving 11 types of vaccines to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases like tuberculosis, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, hepatitis B, measles, rubella and others. The minister said every year 10 lakh pregnant women and 9.16 lakh children are taking vaccination. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Village Health Nurses Association expressed its disapproval of the health department’s move to make VHNs enter immunisation data in the U Win portal.

K Komathi, executive president of the association said this will affect maternal and child health work.

Speaking to TNIE, Director of Public Health Dr T S Selvavinayagam said Mission Indradhanush has to be carried out along with routine immunisation. “The person who is providing the service has to update the details. We cannot appoint one more person to do this job,” he added.

