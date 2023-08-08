Licence to drink: Madras HC notice to TN, central officials in contempt plea

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday issued notice to the union and state home secretaries, state health secretary, Tasmac chairman and Tamil Nadu DGP on a contempt petition filed alleging non-compliance of an order passed by the court giving various suggestions to the government to regulate liquor sale in Tamil Nadu.

In the order, which was passed by a division bench on January 4, 2023, on a PIL filed by KK Ramesh of Madurai, the court suggested possession of an ‘alcohol licence’ mandatory for purchasing liquor in the state.

The court told the union government to consider instructing the Tamil Nadu government and police to introduce a licensing system for the sale, purchase and consumption of IMFL to ensure that liquor is not sold to people below the age of 21. It also directed the state government to contemplate reducing the operating hours of Tasmac retail outlets. The court also wanted the state to think about printing labels, price list, and contact details (for registering complaints) in Tamil.

Claiming that the union and state governments have not taken any action to implement the above suggestions even though more than six months have passed, Ramesh filed the contempt petition. A bench of justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued notice to union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, state home secretary K Phanindra Reddy, health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Tasmac chairman P Amudha and TN DGP Shankar Jiwal. The case was adjourned for two weeks.

