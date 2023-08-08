Home States Tamil Nadu

Licence to drink: Madras HC notice to TN, central officials in contempt plea

The court also wanted the state to think about printing labels, price list, contact details (for registering complaints) in Tamil.

Published: 08th August 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday issued notice to the union and state home secretaries, state health secretary, Tasmac chairman and Tamil Nadu DGP on a contempt petition filed alleging non-compliance of an order passed by the court giving various suggestions to the government to regulate liquor sale in Tamil Nadu.

In the order, which was passed by a division bench on January 4, 2023, on a PIL filed by KK Ramesh of Madurai, the court suggested possession of an ‘alcohol licence’ mandatory for purchasing liquor in the state.

The court told the union government to consider instructing the Tamil Nadu government and police to introduce a licensing system for the sale, purchase and consumption of IMFL to ensure that liquor is not sold to people below the age of 21. It also directed the state government to contemplate reducing the operating hours of Tasmac retail outlets. The court also wanted the state to think about printing labels, price list, and contact details (for registering complaints) in Tamil.

Claiming that the union and state governments have not taken any action to implement the above suggestions even though more than six months have passed, Ramesh filed the contempt petition. A bench of justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued notice to union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, state home secretary K Phanindra Reddy, health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Tasmac chairman P Amudha and TN DGP Shankar Jiwal. The case was adjourned for two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Licence to drink
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp