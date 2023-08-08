Man held for ‘poaching bid’ dies in TN, kin allege torture by forest department

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 48-year-old man, who was detained by the forest department during his alleged poaching bid, died on Monday. The family of the victim, L Venkatesh, staged a protest alleging he was tortured in custody. A forest checkpost was burned and people staged a road blockade.

According to a release issued by Hosur DFO K Karthikeyani, three people including L Venkatesh (48) of Addapallam, were riding a two-wheeler and intercepted by a forest department team near Kaanatti Muniyappan temple in Natrampalayam reserve forest around 11. 50 pm on Sunday.

Venkatesh was wearing a headlamp and another person was holding a country-made gun, indicating that they were trying to hunt animals, the release said. On seeing the team, the three sped away. The officials chased them and found the bike on the ground 200 metres away. Venkatesh was struggling to walk and tried to hide behind a bush.

When officials approached him, he allegedly complained of chest pain and they gave him water, but he fainted, the release said. The staff called a ‘108’ ambulance, which came from Natrampalayam. Paramedics examined Venkatesh and declared him dead. The staff informed the police and the body was sent to Denkanikottai GH.

Venkatesh’s son Raja, however, refuted the claim. He said, “My father went in search of our cattle which did not come home. Around 8.30 am on Monday, we received information from police that he was admitted to Denkanikottai GH. When my mother and I went there, we were told that my father had died.”

Based on a complaint from the victim’s wife Krishnammal, police registered an FIR against four forest department personnel. In her complaint, she stated that around 6 am, two of her husband’s friends informed villagers that they were assaulted by forest department staff who questioned them if they had entered the forest to cut trees or poach. Venkatesh’s relatives refused to accept his body and staged a protest, but police pacified them. The body was handed over around 8. 45 pm.

