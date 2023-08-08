Home States Tamil Nadu

No water supply for 40 SC residents in Arumugapatti: EPS

In a statement, EPS said his party councillor K Janatha allotted `5.10 lakh from his councillor’s fund for laying pipelines at the locality.

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  AIADMK general secretary and opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the state government on Monday alleging that 40 Scheduled Caste residents of Lakshmiyoor Arumugapatti were being denied drinking water supply by Venkadampatti panchayat administration and DMK Kadayam union council chairperson. 

In a statement, EPS said his party councillor K Janatha allotted `5.10 lakh from his councillor’s fund for laying pipelines at the locality. “The panchayat administration has passed a resolution denying drinking water to the SC people. On receiving this information, AIADMK functionaries laid siege to the Kadayam panchayat union office,” EPS said. 

Panchayat president R Sharu Kala rejected the allegations and told TNIE, “13 Arundhathiyar families and 12 families from BC communities are residing in Arumugapatti. We have already taken up the issue with rural development department officials. When we wanted to give water on Monday, the families refused to pay the deposit amount,” she said.

