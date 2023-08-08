Peace march held in memory of former chief minister Karunanidhi’s fifth death anniversary
Later, Stalin visited his sister Kanimozhi’s house on CIT Colony and paid tributes to his father’s portrait.
Published: 08th August 2023 06:09 AM | Last Updated: 08th August 2023 06:09 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin, DMK leaders and a large number of party functionaries took part in a peace march on the occasion of DMK patriarch and former chief minister M Karunanidhi’s fifth death anniversary on Monday.
உங்களைப் பார்த்து வளர்ந்தேன்.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 7, 2023
உங்கள் கொள்கையைப் பற்றி நடக்கிறேன்.
உங்கள் கனவுகளை நனவாக்குவேன்.#என்றென்றும்கலைஞர் #KalaignarForever#கலைஞர்100 #Kalaignar100 pic.twitter.com/g6rdzYDehX
They later paid floral tributes at his memorial. Stalin, accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues, MLAs and cadre offered tributes to Karunanidhi’s portrait at the government estate building before taking out the march.
Later, Stalin visited his sister Kanimozhi’s house on CIT Colony and paid tributes to his father’s portrait.
In the DMK’s Parliament office, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Congress MPs paid tributes to Karunanidhi’s portrait.
At the party’s Delhi office, Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and MPs from different political parties offered respects to Karunanidhi’s statue.