Peace march held in memory of former chief minister Karunanidhi’s fifth death anniversary

Later, Stalin visited his sister Kanimozhi’s house on CIT Colony and paid tributes to his father’s portrait.

Published: 08th August 2023 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Peace rally, MK Stalin

Peace rally by Chief Minister M K Stalin, DMK leaders and party functionaries. (Photo | P Ravikumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin, DMK leaders and a large number of party functionaries took part in a peace march on the occasion of DMK patriarch and former chief minister M Karunanidhi’s fifth death anniversary on Monday. 

They later paid floral tributes at his memorial. Stalin, accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues, MLAs and cadre offered tributes to Karunanidhi’s portrait at the government estate building before taking out the march.

In the DMK’s Parliament office, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Congress MPs paid tributes to Karunanidhi’s portrait. 

At the party’s Delhi office, Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and MPs from different political parties offered respects to Karunanidhi’s statue.

