President Droupadi Murmu lauds people for Puducherry’s social progress

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Addressing a civic reception hosted in honour of President Droupadi Murmu by the Puducherry government, she lauded the union territory for excelling in parameters of social progress during her visit, on Monday.

Prior to this, she inaugurated a Linear Accelerator machine for cancer treatment at JIPMER, and a 50-bed equipped Ayush Hospital through video conferencing in Villianur.

President Droupadi attended civic reception in Puducherry. She also inaugurated Advanced Linear Accelerator at JIPMER and virtually inaugurated AYUSH Hospital situated at Villianur. The President appreciated the residents of Puducherry for their modern and sensitive approach to… pic.twitter.com/ECqfPSk7Au August 7, 2023

President Murmu referred to the Social Progress Index Score, 2022, and said Puducherry topped among states and UTs in parameters like personal freedom and choice, shelter, water, sanitation, literacy rate and favourable sex ratio. These factors, she added, reflect people’s progressive approach. The President also hailed Puducherry as a significant destination for spiritual tourism — a growing global trend that can boost the socio-economic development of this region — and acknowledged the Centre’s efforts to promote tourism in the region under the ‘Swadesh Darshan Scheme’.

Puducherry is a wonderful destination for what may be described as spiritual tourism. Spiritual tourism is fast becoming a global trend. It has the potential to provide a strong boost to socio-economic development of this region. pic.twitter.com/PdHIfu3WLs — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2023

Paying homage to Sri Aurobindo, Murmu acknowledged Puducherry’s rich spiritual heritage and its role in promoting yoga and hosting the International Yoga Festival. The region’s French history, with trading posts dating back centuries, she said, is as significant as its involvement in India’s freedom struggle with notable writers like Bharathidasan, Mahakavi Subramanya Bharati, and V.V.S. Aiyar.

Appreciating the blend of Tamil, Telugu, Malayali, and French influences in architecture and lifestyle in Puducherry, Murmu said “You have carried forward a vibrant cultural tradition which celebrates the Indian ethos of unity in diversity.” The President noted Puducherry’s role as a living bridge of friendship between France and India. In response to Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan welcoming her in Odia, President Murmu said all Indian languages are her language.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that the President gracing Puducherry is not just an honour, but a testament to the spirit of love, peace, and prosperity that defines the region. Outlining Puducherry’s commitment towards uplifting marginalised sections, Rangasamy appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that joint efforts of the Centre and state have breathed new life into the stalled projects, notably, four flagships schemes, which were unveiled recently.

Tamilisai said that when Sri Aurobindo had landed in Puducherry, it got spiritual freedom, Bharathiar’s coming brought freedom from foreign rule, but when the President landed here, it came as a push for women’s freedom. She is a role model, who rose from a humble background to hold the topmost post in the country. Speaker R Selvam, Ministers, Deputy Speaker, MLAs, government officials, doctors and students of JIPMER attended the event. An hour-long cultural program on the Tamil queen Velu Nachiyar, who had fought against the British to safeguard her kingdom, was presented.

President visits Vinayagar, Thirukanji temples in Pondy

Puducherry: President Droupadi Murmu visited Sri Manakula Vinayagar temple and Thirukanji temple to offer prayers. The president also visited the Arts and Crafts Village at Murungapakkam, where she was presented with a portrait of hers. Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, and Tourism Minister K Lakshminarayanan accompanied Murmu.

